Ca Mau’s largest-ever bridge opened to traffic

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the inauguration of the Ong Doc River Bridge.

On the morning of December 10, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai participated in the ribbon-cutting and inauguration ceremony for the Ong Doc River Bridge, located in Song Doc Town, Tran Van Thoi District, Ca Mau Province. This is the largest bridge ever financed and constructed by Ca Mau Province.

The bridge spanning the Ong Doc River has a total investment of nearly VND690 billion, with the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ca Mau Province acting as the investor. The project broke ground in late October 2021, boasting a total length of 1.42 kilometers. The main bridge is about 690 meters in length and 13 meters in width, while the entrance roads feature planned widths of 30 meters on the North bank and 40 meters on the South bank, designed for a speed of 50 km/h.

Transportation vehicles crossing the Ong Doc River Bridge after the inauguration ceremony

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Huynh Quoc Viet, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province, said that the newly opened Ong Doc River Bridge, linking the roads on both the North and South sides of the Song Doc estuary, will enhance safe and convenient transportation and trade for the local residents. This infrastructure project is expected to play a significant role in boosting socio-economic development, as well as reinforcing defense and security in the region and the Mekong Delta area.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Bao Nghi