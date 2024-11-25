Ca Mau to invest VND500 billion to build Nguyen Dinh Chieu Bridge

The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has proposed a construction project of a bridge connecting Ca Mau City with the Provincial General Hospital with an investment capital of nearly VND500 billion (US$19.7 million).

General Hospital of Ca Mau Province (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province submitted a document to the Provincial People's Council for approval of the public investment plan 2025, including the construction project of Nguyen Dinh Chieu Bridge linking with the Provincial General Hospital.

According to the investment policy decision of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee, the bridge has a total length of around 2.48 kilometers, starting at National Road 1 (Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in Ca Mau City) and ending at Ca Mau—Dam Doi Road. The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ca Mau Province will implement the project from 2024 to 2027.

The Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee said that the construction of Nguyen Dinh Chieu Bridge aims to strengthen traffic connectivity between the center of Ca Mau City and the Provincial General Hospital, reduce traffic congestion on Huynh Thuc Khang Bridge and Ganh Hao Bridge. It also meets the transportation and healthcare needs of the people, creates the foundation for exploiting land resources for urban development and resettlement, ensures social welfare, and optimizes the effectiveness of ongoing projects in the region.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh