Ca Mau leader, Singaporean ambassador talk about renewable energy export

Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Nguyen Ho Hai received the Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam, on February 17.

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam (3rd, r) offers a gift to Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province, Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam, hoped to have strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Ca Mau province in the fields including industry and energy, particularly renewable energy with offshore wind power projects; carbon credit purchasing projects; and cooperation in agricultural trade, especially fruits, vegetables, and seafood.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province, Nguyen Ho Hai, emphasized that the province's electricity export project is a major and long-term project of both countries that requires the attention of the governments of the two nations. Therefore, he hoped that the Ambassador would support the construction of an electricity grid linking the Southern region of Vietnam and Singapore, specifically from Ca Mau to Singapore, in order to collect renewable energy from power plants in the region for direct and indirect electricity exports to Singapore.

He also hoped to receive support in connecting Ca Mau Province with the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park J.V., Co., Ltd. to develop Vietnam-Singapore industrial zones in Ca Mau.

Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Nguyen Ho Hai also hoped that the Ambassador would support connecting and invite research institutes and specialized businesses from Singapore to participate in exchanging experiences and collaborating on the development of pilot projects on carbon credits, agricultural, and seafood products. Additionally, he wished that Singapore would create opportunities for Ca Mau's officials, civil servants, and public employees to participate in training programs and share experiences in the fields of public administration management and digital transformation.

