Busy working atmosphere recorded at construction sites of Ring Road 3 project
SGGP
Four among ten bidding packages for the construction project of Ring Road 3 in HCMC have been implemented.
Ring Road 3 is 76.34 kilometers long, including a 45-kilometer section passing HCMC’s districts namely Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Thu Duc City. The remaining sections running through Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces are 11.26 kilometers, 10.76 kilometers, and 6.81 kilometers respectively.
The contractors are focusing on speeding up the implementation of items, coordinating with the investor to solve difficulties in supplying sand materials for the project, human resources, and other equipment to ensure the progress of the work.