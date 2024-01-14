Ho Chi Minh City

Busy working atmosphere recorded at construction sites of Ring Road 3 project

SGGP

Four among ten bidding packages for the construction project of Ring Road 3 in HCMC have been implemented.

At a construction site of the Ring Road 3 project in Xuan Thoi Son Commune, Hoc Mon District (Photo: SGGP)

Ring Road 3 is 76.34 kilometers long, including a 45-kilometer section passing HCMC’s districts namely Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Thu Duc City. The remaining sections running through Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces are 11.26 kilometers, 10.76 kilometers, and 6.81 kilometers respectively.

The contractors are focusing on speeding up the implementation of items, coordinating with the investor to solve difficulties in supplying sand materials for the project, human resources, and other equipment to ensure the progress of the work.

A section of the Ring Road 3 passing Vinhome Grand Park residential area (Photo: SGGP)
The foundations of an overpass under the XL8 bidding package have been completed at TL9 road in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)
Workers are completing the steel bridge structure for the construction of bridge piers of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)
Workers are completing the steel bridge structure for the construction of bridge piers of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)
At the construction site of an overpass of the Ring Road 3 project on Nguyen Van Qua Street in Hoc Mon District (Photo: SGGP)
At the construction site of the overpass TL9 in Hoc Mon District (Photo: SGGP)
By Chi Hung, Hoang Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

