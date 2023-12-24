Bustling Christmas atmosphere overwhelms HCMC’s streets

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded that parishioners and holiday-goers flocked to churches, Catholic areas and downtown streets in Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy the Christmas season last night.
Young people, families and foreign tourists come to Nguyen Hue pedestrian street and the campus of the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 to take photos and pray for happiness and prosperity.
Notably, a corner in front of the Dimond Plaza department store is decorated with bright lights attracting numerous holiday-goers.
Similarly, crowded people flocked to the parishes on Thong Nhat and Le Duc Tho streets in Go Vap District, the parish areas of Nghia Phat, Chi Hoa and Loc Hung in Tan Binh District, Tan Dinh Church in District 3, Fatima Binh Trieu Church in Thu Duc City on Saturday night to take pictures and enjoy a Christmas season.