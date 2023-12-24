Bustling Christmas atmosphere overwhelms HCMC’s streets

A joyful and bustling Christmas atmosphere overwhelmed every corner of Ho Chi Minh City with vibrant decorations and colorful lights amid an ongoing chilling climate.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded that parishioners and holiday-goers flocked to churches, Catholic areas and downtown streets in Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy the Christmas season last night.

Residents and foreign tourists come to the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 to take photos.

Young people, families and foreign tourists come to Nguyen Hue pedestrian street and the campus of the Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 to take photos and pray for happiness and prosperity.

Holiday-goers garther in front of the Dimond Plaza department store to take photos.

Notably, a corner in front of the Dimond Plaza department store is decorated with bright lights attracting numerous holiday-goers.

Tan Dinh Church in District 3 is decorated with colorful lights.

Similarly, crowded people flocked to the parishes on Thong Nhat and Le Duc Tho streets in Go Vap District, the parish areas of Nghia Phat, Chi Hoa and Loc Hung in Tan Binh District, Tan Dinh Church in District 3, Fatima Binh Trieu Church in Thu Duc City on Saturday night to take pictures and enjoy a Christmas season.

Related News People flock to take photos under unique Christmas tree

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong