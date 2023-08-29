Businesses do not expect huge surge in travel over National Day break

There are plenty of air tickets on routes to famous domestic destinations for the upcoming four-day break from September 1 to 4 of the National Day (September 2) holiday, according to carriers.

Visitors choose short-distance tours

Mrs. Duong Thanh Loan of HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District said that her family is interested in participating in a double-decker bus trip and enjoying food late at night in Nguyen Hue walking street on this national holiday after trips during their summer vacations.

Tourist companies see a slow increase in the number of travel bookings compared to the same period last year. Many families have chosen short-distance trips to Binh Duong, Da Lat, Tien Giang and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Travel businesses do not expect a surge in travel because visitors spent too much on summer holidays.

According to tourist enterprises, this year, visitors tend to travel solo, in large groups or with their families.

The headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC will open to public tours on the upcoming National Day holiday.

Accordingly, the City Hall tour will once again return on September 1-2 and then be maintained on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month, including September 30; October 1, 28, and 29; November 25-26; and December 30-31. The sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge.

The one-hour sightseeing tour of the historical building will be a new tourist product providing an impression to visitors on the upcoming national holidays.

Tourist areas wait for visitors

As of present, the number of tourists booking tours to visit attractions in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the upcoming holidays has dropped by around 30 percent compared to previous years.

It is forecast that this year’s National Day holiday will not see a sudden increase in tourist numbers because consumers have tightened their wallets while visitors’ travel habits have changed, said director of Vietravel Company’s Rach Gia branch.

According to director of Golden Camp Hon Son in Kien Hai District of Kien Giang Province, the company's bookings has just reached nearly 50 percent of its capacity.

Tourist attractions in Phu Quoc City and the Mekong Delta are still waiting for visitors.

Accommodation facilities In Da Lat City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong said that there are many rooms available now although room prices are stable.

On this national holiday, the beach resort city of Phan Thiet launched a number of new tourist areas to attract visitors, such as Mian Farm Binh Thuan in Hong Chinh Village of Hoa Thang Commune in Bac Binh District, LU Glamping in Ham Thuan Nam District’s Tan Thanh Commune, Hana Beach Muine in Phan Thiet City.

According to airline ticket agents, a large number of tickets on National Day holidays are still available. Ticket prices are increasing but lower than the same period last year and the last summer peak season. The ticket price on Hanoi-HCMC is VND1.2 million (US$49.6) and VND1.6 million(US$66) on August 31. The price of HCMC – Nha Trang flight ticket is from VND700,000 to VND1.25 million. The seat occupancy rate on some routes has just reached 50 percent.

On August 28, HCMC launched a new tour visiting Cu Chi Tunnel featuring the landscapes and daily activities of the local people on the full moon nights in the 1961-1964 period.

In Thua Thien –Hue Province, an exhibition featuring 100 exemplary artifacts from the reign of King Khai Dinh at Hue Royal Antiquities Museum receives thousands of visitors every day.

Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park Tourist Area in Hoa Vang District of Da Nang City and Ky Co - Eo Gio tourist destination, relic sites, Cham Tower in Binh Dinh Province currently see a lot of vacationers.