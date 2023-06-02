Buddha's 2567th birthday celebration kicked off solemnly in Hanoi

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s central executive committee solemnly celebrated Buddha's 2567th birthday at Quan Su Pagoda in the capital city of Hanoi on June 2 (the 15th day of the fourth lunar month).

Speaking at the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council stressed that on the occasion of Lord Buddha's birthday, all followers of Buddhism performed Buddhist meditation practices in accordance with the practice path guided by Buddha.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon desired that all of the Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers nationwide together with those in foreign countries focused on practicing precepts, concentration and wisdom; uphold the practice of precepts and implement the motto of discipline, responsibility, solidarity and development.

Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council read the Message of the Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on the Buddha's 2567th birthday celebration, including calling for Buddhist monks, nuns and followers to do good deeds, actively contribute to building the country and creating peace.

After the ceremony, the Most Venerable, Most Venerable Elder Masters of the Vietnam Buddhist Sang solemnly performed the incense-offering ceremony, recitation of Buddhist scriptures and the traditional ritual of bathing the Buddha.

Some photos featured activities at the Buddha's 2567th birthday celebration this morning.