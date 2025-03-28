Ho Chi Minh City

British Consulate General partnering with HCMC Digital Transformation Center

SGGP

Cooperation in five priority areas is the focus of a new partnership between the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center and the British Consulate General.

lanh su Anh.jpg
At the signing ceremony

Yesterday, under the witness of Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Ms. Alex Smith who represents the British Consulate General and Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of science and technology and digital transformation.

The signing ceremony took place at the Hilton Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

The MoU outlines the cooperation between the UK and Vietnam in five key areas such as digital transformation, smart city technology, financial technology, transformative technology, and healthcare technology. It also serves as a crucial legal foundation, facilitating enhanced collaboration in science, technology, and innovation based on equality and mutual benefit.

The UK and Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, strengthened their digital innovation partnership as the Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the two-day UK Southeast Asia Tech Week 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center the British Consulate General. digital innovation partnership digital transformation smart city technology financial technology transformative technology healthcare technology

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn