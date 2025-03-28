British Consulate General partnering with HCMC Digital Transformation Center

Cooperation in five priority areas is the focus of a new partnership between the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center and the British Consulate General.

At the signing ceremony

Yesterday, under the witness of Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Ms. Alex Smith who represents the British Consulate General and Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of science and technology and digital transformation.

The signing ceremony took place at the Hilton Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

The MoU outlines the cooperation between the UK and Vietnam in five key areas such as digital transformation, smart city technology, financial technology, transformative technology, and healthcare technology. It also serves as a crucial legal foundation, facilitating enhanced collaboration in science, technology, and innovation based on equality and mutual benefit.

The UK and Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, strengthened their digital innovation partnership as the Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the two-day UK Southeast Asia Tech Week 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan