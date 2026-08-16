Education

Playground for dreams

SGGP

In its 31st season (2025–2026 school year), the Le Quy Don Award received over 1.3 million entries from more than 105,000 students across 520 primary and secondary schools in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

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Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R), and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency Le Van Minh present a certificate of merit to an award-winning student. (Photo: SGGP)

Following nine months of competition and a final exam day, 120 top-performing students from grades 1 through 9 were honored. The award ceremony marked a memorable milestone in their educational journey and personal growth.

As one season concludes, new journeys begin. The award winners will continue to strive forward, paving the way to become doctors, engineers, educators, experts, and scientists who will contribute to the high-quality workforce of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

The academic competition is co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training via Nhi Dong (Children) and Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) publications.

Nhi Dong (Children), a widely popular, long-running weekly educational publication tailored for preschool and primary school students, and Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf), a young pioneer magazine, are publications of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper under the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency.

The ceremony honoring winners of the 2025-2026 Le Quy Don Award was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s House on August 12.

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Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and representatives of the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper pose for a photo with students who won the 2025-2026 Le Quy Don Award. (Photo: SGGP)
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An award-winning students share their joy with family members. (Photo: SGGP)
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Journalist Nguyen Khac Van (R), Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc (L) present certificates of merit to an award-winning students. (Photo: SGGP)
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Journalist Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, congratulates the award-winning student. (Photo: SGGP
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Students review the award-winning entries together. (Photo: SGGP)
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Parents and students view the award-winning works. (Photo: SGGP)
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Top-performing students of the 2025-2026 Le Quy Don Award (Photo: SGGP)
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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Playground for dreams Nhi Dong (Children) publication Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) publication Le Quy Don Le Quy Don Award

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