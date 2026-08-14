Vietnam ranks among top 8 delegations at IOI 2026

Vietnam ranked among the top eight countries and territories with the highest achievements at the 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026), the Ministry of Education and Training announced on August 14.

Vietnamese team participating in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2026) (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training)

All four Vietnamese students participating in the competition secured awards, earning one gold medal, two silver medals, and one honorable mention.

Nguyen Huu Tuan, a 12th-grade student from High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, won the gold medal. The two silver medals went to Dang Huy Hau, an 11th grader from Thang Long High School for the Gifted in Lam Dong Province, and Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, a 12th grader from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Nguyen Khanh Phuc, a 10th-grade student at Luong Van Tuy High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh Province, received a certificate of merit.

With a 100-percent award rate, Vietnam finished among the top eight contingents on the medal tally, alongside China, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Poland, and Turkey.

The 38th IOI took place in-person from August 9 to 16 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, bringing together 375 contestants from 92 countries and territories.

Notably, Nguyen Huu Tuan achieved an extraordinary milestone by claiming two international gold medals within a single week. Prior to his IOI victory, Tuan secured a gold medal at the 2026 International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad held in Kazakhstan. To date, his international record stands at four gold medals and two silver medals.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, this year’s competition featured highly challenging problem sets with an increased emphasis on partial scoring based on solution optimization. This format required contestants to demonstrate comprehensive knowledge, creative thinking, and adaptive problem-solving skills.

The ministry noted that amid the rapid advancement of digital technology and artificial intelligence, nations worldwide are making substantial investments in their national teams, resulting in increasingly fierce global competition.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh