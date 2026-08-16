Education

People's Public Security culture boarding school V established

SGGP

On the afternoon of August 15, in Ba Ria Ward, the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, held a ceremony to announce the establishment of the People's Public Security Culture Boarding School V.

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Delegates perform the school-opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Pham The Tung; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, among others.

At the ceremony, the organizing committee announced and presented the decision of the Minister of Public Security to add the People's Public Security Culture School V to the organizational structure of the Ho Chi Minh City Police. The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee’s decision establishing the People's Public Security Culture Boarding School V was also presented.

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Ministry of Public Security leaders present the decision adding People's Public Security Culture School V to the organizational structure of the Ho Chi Minh City Police. (Photo: SGGP)

For the 2026–2027 academic year, the school will enroll 890 students from Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai City and Khanh Hoa Province. Eligible students include children of war invalids, fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious services to the country; ethnic minority children from poor households; orphans; children in difficult or special circumstances; children receiving social protection; and students participating in international cooperation programs.

The school provides integrated boarding education from primary to secondary levels. In addition to the general education curriculum, it will strengthen legal and discipline education, life skills training, and crime prevention in accordance with guidance from the Ministry of Public Security.

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Ho Chi Minh City leaders present the decision establishing the People's Public Security Culture Boarding School V. (Photo: SGGP)
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Ministry of Public Security leaders present gifts to the school. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Pham The Tung said the establishment of the school carries profound political, cultural and social significance, demonstrating the Party, State and Ministry of Public Security’s concern for children from families with meritorious service, ethnic minority children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and children eligible for social protection.

Lieutenant General Pham The Tung urged the Ho Chi Minh City Police to urgently finalize the school’s organizational structure, arrange sufficient personnel, teachers and staff, and complete its facilities, equipment and educational programs to ensure readiness to welcome students in the 2026–2027 academic year.

He also called on the school’s management board, teachers and staff to demonstrate strong professional expertise, dedication and a high sense of responsibility, while setting an example in terms of ethics and political steadfastness, contributing to building the school into a safe and friendly educational environment.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh

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People's Public Security Culture Boarding School V Ministry of Public Security 2026–2027 academic year

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