Ho Chi Minh City to hold 2026-2027 hybrid school opening ceremonies

On August 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training issued guidance on preparations for and the organization of school opening ceremonies for the 2026-2027 academic year across the city.

Students of Nguyen Du Secondary School in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attend the opening ceremony for the 2025-2026 academic year. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, school opening ceremonies for the 2026-2027 academic year will be held simultaneously on the morning of September 5 in a hybrid format, combining in-person attendance with online livestreaming on VTV1 and VOV1.

The main venue will be Tran Khai Nguyen High School in An Dong Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training asked educational institutions to organize their opening ceremonies according to the prescribed schedule.

Internal activities, including inauguration ceremonies for newly established schools; welcoming ceremonies for students entering preschool, Grade 1, Grade 6, and Grade 10; welcome performances; organizational arrangements; dissemination of school rules; and testing of online connections must all be completed before 8 a.m.

From 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., all delegates, teachers, staff, students and learners are required to attend and participate seriously in the program organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, including the flag-raising ceremony and national anthem, a report by the ministry, remarks by the General Secretary and State President, and the ceremonial drumbeat marking the start of the new school year.

For preschools, schools are allowed to organize a “Children’s First Day at School Festival” based on actual conditions, with the event ending before 8 a.m.

Schools are to hold outdoor opening ceremonies only for kindergarten-age children, while other groups and classes will watch the live broadcast from their classrooms.

After 8:45 a.m., schools will continue their own programs, including honoring and presenting awards, where applicable; remarks by city or local leaders to congratulate and encourage school staff; and commemorative group photos.

Students will then return to their classrooms for beginning-of-year activities, receive information about tasks for the new academic year, or participate in experiential activities according to their schools’ plans.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training requested that heads of educational institutions proactively develop detailed plans to ensure safety and solemnity while keeping ceremonies economical and appropriate to each school’s actual conditions.

Schools are required to review their facilities, arrange suitable venues, and ensure sufficient audiovisual equipment, including LED screens and televisions, for all students and teachers to attend and follow the opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Schools should coordinate with telecommunications providers and local television agencies to ensure adequate technical infrastructure, stable internet connections, and high-quality audio and video signals. They are also encouraged to step up communications through mass media and their own communication channels to generate broad outreach across the education sector and local communities.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh