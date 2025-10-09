Branches of HCMC's major hospitals proposed to be established in Vung Tau

A proposal has been submitted to establish second branches of Ho Chi Minh City’s specialized hospitals for obstetrics and oncology in Vung Tau, aiming to enhance regional healthcare accessibility and relieve pressure on the city’s largest hospitals.

Doctors on rotational duty in the Con Dao Special Zone perform surgeries for local patients.

On October 8, Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, announced that the department has submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, recommending the use of the former Le Loi Hospital to establish a specialized obstetrics hospital and the former Ba Ria Hospital to open an additional facility for the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

In addition, a proposal has been made to repurpose the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Administrative and Political Center as a new facility for the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital.

The city’s health department has proposed allowing leading specialized hospitals, such as Tu Du and Hung Vuong Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospitals and the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, to establish second branches at the aforementioned locations. As financially autonomous public service units in Group 1, these hospitals would fund the new facilities through their own development funds, without drawing on the city’s budget. This transition aligns with Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare strategy to strengthen medical capacity in the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee recommending the repurposing of the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Administrative and Political Center located in Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, as a facility for education, training, and operations of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital. The proposal aims to optimize the management and use of public land and buildings by consolidating oversight and ensuring more effective operation of state-owned properties.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has also proposed repurposing the former Le Loi Hospital at 22 Le Loi Street in Vung Tau Ward, covering nearly 16,000 square meters, as a branch facility for Thong Nhat Hospital. Additionally, it recommends using the former headquarters of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Delegation of the National Assembly and People’s Council, located at 179A Bach Dang Street, Ba Ria Ward, as a centralized office complex for Ho Chi Minh City agencies and departments.

By Thanh An, Quang Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh