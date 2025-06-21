Over 300 suppliers enroll in 'Responsible Green Tick' initiative

After one year of implementation, over 300 suppliers and more than 2,000 certified products have enrolled in the 'Responsible Green Tick' initiative.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade launched the 'Responsible Green Tick for E-commerce' initiative - aiming to encourage suppliers to voluntarily monitor product quality and prevent defective goods from reaching consumers.

Customers browse various goods at AEON Mall Tan Phu.

Since March 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has implemented the 'Responsible Green Tick' initiative to ensure product quality and supply chain transparency from producers to consumers.

Within one year, the initiative has attracted 11 major distributors, including Saigon Co.op, Satra, MM Mega Market, AEON, GO!, and Tops Market, alongside 308 suppliers and 2,049 products certified with the “green tick” label.

Initiative participants commit to supply goods that meet standards, have clear indications of origins, comply with the present regulations, and uphold social responsibility in production and business practices.

Communications Director of Central Retail Vietnam Nguyen Thi Bich Van said that initially, many suppliers were hesitant about the costs and requirements of the program. However, after receiving detailed explanations, most agreed to participate. “The program has received strong support from strategic partners, helping to boost responsibility and consumer trust in the products,” Van shared.

The Department has also transferred a management software system to help monitor and evaluate suppliers and green tick products, making it easier for distribution systems to oversee quality.

A representative from MM Mega Market said the company would continue to promote solutions to help green tick products reach consumers more quickly and conveniently, thereby amplifying the program's impact.

Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade highlighted that the southern largest city is the first in Vietnam to launch the “Responsible Green Tick” model, driven by trust and market dynamics. Regulatory agencies guide and coordinate, consumers serve as overseers, and businesses and e-commerce platforms are key players, committing to accountability and community responsibility.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Dan Thuy