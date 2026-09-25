Cho Lon lantern street lights up Ho Chi Minh City for Mid-Autumn Festival

The historic lantern street in Ho Chi Minh City has transformed into a vibrant cultural and commercial hub, attracting thousands of visitors and locals celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival season.

Phu Dinh Street is packed with crowds visiting and shopping for lanterns. Photo: Dinh Du

Every Mid-Autumn Festival, Cho Lon lantern street in Ho Chi Minh City bursts into vivid colors, becoming a familiar shopping and sightseeing destination for residents and tourists.

This space contributes to preserving traditional cultural traits while enhancing the appeal of tourism and commercial activities in Cho Lon Ward.

Under rows of brilliantly lit lanterns hanging high, thousands of domestic and international visitors flock to enjoy the sights, take photos, and capture beautiful moments during the warm Mid-Autumn Festival season.

Along the entire street, beside traditional glass-paper lanterns shaped like fish, rabbits, and roosters, there are also plastic and electronic lanterns, creating a lively and multi-colored atmosphere.

"Even though there are many modern types of lanterns today, I still love the traditional lanterns for their cute and rustic charm. Every corner here looks great in photos; you can pose anywhere," shared student Chu Thi Thien.

Not only attracting local youth, Cho Lon lantern street also leaves a strong impression on international tourists. "I found this place through Google Maps and really love the warm, colorful atmosphere of the lanterns sold here," shared Emma Aretz, a tourist from Germany.

Behind the shimmering and bustling atmosphere of Cho Lon lantern street during every annual Mid-Autumn Festival is the persistent dedication and passion of many small traders. Business households here continuously persevere to preserve a unique cultural space in the heart of the growing city.

Nguyen Thi Lien, a trader who has been attached to the lantern business for over 16 years, expressed: "For over ten years, my family has kept the trade. I mainly retail small lantern models priced from VND20,000 to VND40,000. Just seeing tourists and young children come to visit and happily take photos gives me extra motivation."

Chairman Nguyen Xuan Trung of the Cho Lon Ward People's Committee said that the lantern street is not merely a place for commercial activities, but also a distinctive cultural highlight of the Cho Lon area.

Cho Lon Ward always creates the most favorable conditions for local people to trade traditional cultural products. Cho Lon lantern street is part of a tourism-culture-commerce linkage chain, connecting with other destinations in the general Cho Lon area. That is also a way to attract tourists to experience and explore, Chairman Nguyen Xuan Trung added.

With over 50 years of existence, Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street (now Cho Lon lantern street) has become a familiar and famous destination in Ho Chi Minh City every Mid-Autumn Festival. This year, the street features more than 30 lantern businesses extending from Luong Nhu Hoc Street to Phu Dinh Street in Cho Lon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Student Chu Thi Thien delights in a traditional carp-shaped lantern covered with cellophane. Photo: Dinh Du

Two tourists from Germany are impressed by the variety of lantern designs on sale. Photo: Dinh Du

This year, the Cho Lon lantern street features over 30 lantern stalls spread across Luong Nhu Hoc and Phu Dinh streets. Photo: Dinh Du

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan