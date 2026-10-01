Senior war veterans dedicate twilight years serving community

Despite enduring wartime imprisonment, elderly veterans across HCMC continue dedicating their twilight years to meaningful community service while authorities pilot innovative stratified healthcare models supporting them.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman Doan Le Phong of the HCMC Association for Revolutionary Soldiers Arrested and Imprisoned by Enemy is presenting a longevity cake to former political prisoners (Photo: SGGP/Thai Phuong)

These days, Chairwoman Hoang Thi Khanh along with Permanent Vice Chairwoman Doan Le Phong of the HCMC Association for Revolutionary Soldiers Arrested and Imprisoned by Enemy are busy organizing longevity celebrations. This event is specifically tailored for individuals aged 90 and above who participated in the revolution, endured enemy imprisonment, and currently reside across HCMC.

The ceremony took place in a warm atmosphere brimming with joy. Donning a gifted red brocade ao dai, receiving lucky money, and cutting a cake with her old prison mates, 90-year-old Mrs. Huynh Thi Bay couldn’t hide her deep emotion. “I didn’t think I’d have such a joyful longevity celebration like this. I feel my life is far more meaningful,” she explained.

To pull off that warm ceremony, association leaders painstakingly scoured through lists, visiting local branches to ensure no senior over 90 was left behind. A massive amount of work was thoughtfully prepared so the celebration unfolded solemnly yet intimately, perfectly suited to the seniors’ health conditions.

At nearly 80 years old, facing mobility issues due to the lingering sequel of her agonizing years of imprisonment and torture, Ms. Phong still ceaselessly immerses herself in Association activities. Decades after retiring, she quietly participates in gathering information and contacting various agencies to execute policy resolutions for former political prisoners. Concurrently, she rallies philanthropists to actively assist heavily disadvantaged cases.

She also joined the HCMC Charity Women’s Association caring for orphaned children. For Ms. Phong, keeping busy caring for the community and supporting old comrades-in-arms means that despite her frail health, she still lives a highly meaningful life.

Having also endured grueling years of enemy incarceration, Meritorious Artist Phi Dieu hasn’t chosen to rest despite being 94 years old. Just recovering from a severe illness, she enthusiastically participated in the recent “Full Moon of Love” charity program organized by Gia Dinh People’s Hospital.

Clad in a traditional ‘ba ba’ outfit with a checkered scarf draped over her shoulder, artist Phi Dieu narrated “The Legend of Cuoi on the Moon.” Her captivating storytelling drew the gazes of countless children, bringing pure smiles to pediatric patients undergoing treatment.

Ms. Ha Thi Kien, 88, was a courageous liaison agent of the legendary H63 Intelligence Cluster during the resistance war. In a small alley on Vo Thi Sau Street, early each morning, many people often see Ms. Kien diligently sweeping leaves. She views it as a useful task, helping her exercise while contributing to keeping the neighborhood thoroughly clean and instilling a collective awareness of public hygiene.

“During wartime, we accomplished so many things right in the most arduous situations, so today, with whatever strength remains, we should definitely keep trying,” Ms. Kien expressed. She isn’t merely someone who binds her three-generation family; she also cements neighborhood solidarity. In the alley where she lives, many people affectionately call her “Grandma Kien.”

HCMC researches feasibility of three elderly care facilities The HCMC Youth Volunteer Force has recently coordinated with HCMC Hospital for Rehabilitation – Professional Diseases to organize the 5th seminar “Community Health – Caring for the Elderly in the Community – Role of the City’s Youth Volunteer Force in Adapting to Population Aging.” Speaking at the seminar, Commander Trieu Do Hong Phuoc of the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force stated that the force is currently researching a model to provide social support services inextricably linked to elderly healthcare in a stratified direction, perfectly suited to the needs and intervention levels at Chanh Hung Ward, Vung Tau Ward, and Bac Tan Uyen Commune. The pilot period is slated for 6 months. All 3 facilities will organize community activities, serving roughly 50-100 elderly people per day at each location. Following the pilot timeframe, based on evaluation results and upon securing sufficient conditions, they’ll thoroughly consider deploying long-term residential care. Elderly participants joining the program will have their health, self-care capabilities, and required support levels meticulously assessed. They’ll receive health monitoring, nutritional support, physical exercise, rehabilitation, and participate in vibrant cultural and spiritual activities. At the end of the day, the seniors return to their families. For the anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons on October 1 this year, the HCMC Association for Revolutionary Soldiers Arrested and Imprisoned by Enemy organized a longevity celebration for the very first time for over 300 seniors who had participated in the revolution and endured enemy imprisonment.

By Thu Hai, Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam