Blood bank, dialysis system to be established in Con Dao

HCMC will establish a blood bank and a hemodialysis system in Con Dao Special Zone. This initiative aims to ensure that both local residents and visitors to the island have access to professional, high-quality medical services.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials and leaders from major general and specialized hospitals conducted a field visit to Con Dao Special Zone on July 16. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 26, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health assigned seven leading specialist doctors in fields including obstetrics, general surgery, pediatrics, anesthesiology and resuscitation, orthopedics, internal medicine, and nephrology to travel for work in Con Dao Special Zone starting on September 3.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, alongside the long-term, continuous rotation of specialist doctors’ business trips, the city’s health sector is also launching short-term medical outreach programs. These initiatives will involve specialist hospitals in fields such as ophthalmology, odonto-stomatology, and otorhinolaryngology, providing periodic examinations and treatment in Con Dao.

In addition, Hung Vuong Hospital will establish a mobile blood bank at the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center to support emergency care, obstetric interventions, and surgical procedures.

Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital will be responsible for setting up a hemodialysis system, while Binh Dan Hospital will oversee the development of standardized operating room procedures in line with the regulations of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

The department has also instructed doctors to conduct professional training sessions and transfer medical techniques to local healthcare staff at the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center. Furthermore, efforts will be made to strengthen remote consultations and telemedicine links with leading specialists from major hospitals in cases requiring advanced expertise.

By Thanh Son—Translated by Kim Khanh