Binh Thuan, Tra Vinh urgently addressing local landslides



Accordingly, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Binh Thuan Province shared that owing to the negative influences of the latest Northeast monsoon, big waves and strong wind along with high tides have repeatedly hit the shore, causing landslides in the two villages of Tien Hai and Tien Hoa in Tien Thanh Commune of Phan Thiet City. The estimated damage comes to VND300 million (US$12,200).

The People’s Committee of Phan Thiet City directed related functional agencies to temporarily cover the landslide sites with piles and sandbags. Local people are now being mobilized to help the task in order to set up temporary breakwaters. Residents are instructed with necessary measures to minimize damages to people and property. The local authorities are collecting information about these damages and providing necessary aid.

In the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, the People’s Committee announced an emergency situation of landslides in the embankment stopping high tides near Con Nhan (in the two villages of Dong Thanh and Ho Thung of Dong Hai Commune in Duyen Hai District). These sites are 3km away from Duyen Hai Thermal Power Center and 60km Southeast of Tra Vinh City.

The sites are weak zones in geology, mainly consisting of sand dunes. As they directly face the East Sea, large waves and high tides regularly have a strong impact, causing various landslide incidents for many years.

The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of the province to work with the People’s Committee of Duyen Hai District to closely monitor and update the landslide status for timely handling. Necessary materials and human resources should always be available to address potential landslides in the future.

By Nguyen Tien, Tin Huy – Translated by Huong Vuong