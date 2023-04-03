Binh Thuan grants continuance of mining exploitation to contractors

The People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on April 3 signed decisions allowing contractors to continuously exploit four land mines to serve the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway construction project.

Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway is part of the eastern section of the North-South expressway project in the 2021-2025 period.

Accordingly, Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint-Stock Corporation (VINACONEX) continues to exploit mineral resources at three land mines in Lam Giang and Phu Thai villages in Ham Tri Commune, Ham Thuan District, and Song Luy and Binh Tan communes in Bac Binh District.

Vinaconex Engineering Construction & Investment., JSC (Vinaconex E&C) exploits crushed stone chips at village 2 in Ham Can Commune, Ham Thuan Nam District.

The businesses are required to comply with and fully implement the technical standards to ensure safety, revoke a maximum number of products and make a report on mining output and mineral use to authorized agencies.

On April 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed resolution 47 on removing problems in granting exploitation licenses to serve for the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway construction project.

The government assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to study to supplement articles of the Law on Mineral Resources to meet issues arising in the coming time.

According to contractors, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway construction project is still lacking 920,000 m3 of backfill soil for the construction of inner roads in residential areas and two pathways leading up to the bridge.