Binh Goi Bridge spaning over Saigon River officially joined

The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province yesterday held a span closure ceremony for Binh Goi Bridge over the Saigon River, part of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project.

Binh Goi Bridge spanning over Saigon River connects Thuan An Ward and Binh My Commune in the new Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: TNO)

Linking the two banks of the Saigon River, the bridge connects An Son Commune in Thuan An City, Binh Duong and Binh My Commune, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

It is part of construction package 4 of the Ring Road 3 project segment passing through Binh Duong with a total investment of nearly VND600 billion (US$23 million).

The construction began in October 2023. The bridge is one kilometer long, designed with four traffic lanes and a speed standard of up to 100 kilometers per hour, in line with expressway specifications.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province held the inauguration ceremony for the central monument at the War Zone D Memorial Site located in Dat Cuoc Commune and officially opened the upgraded Provincial Road 746 in Bac Tan Uyen District.

The project to upgrade and expand Provincial Road DT.746, the section from Tan Thanh T-junction in Bac Tan Uyen District to Hoi Nghia T-junction in Tan Uyen City, has a road width of 38 meters with six traffic lanes.

It began construction in December 2022, with a total investment of nearly VND1,500 billion (US$57 million), and serves as a key connector to the Ring Road 4 project of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the morning of June 28, Bcons Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bcons Binh An – East-West project in Dong Hoa Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province.

The project developed on a 30,000-square-meter site has a total investment of over VND 6,500 billion (US$249 million). It includes a complex of more than 1,800 apartment units and a twin tower rising 39 stories, offering nearly 173,000 square meters of office space for lease. The towers are also expected to become the headquarters of Bcons Group in the near future.

On this occasion, the group also announced the establishment of a Scholarship Fund to support underprivileged students in the area, with an annual budget of VND5 billion (US$191,609).

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong