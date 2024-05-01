Binh Duong aims to become logistics hub in southern region

With its existing infrastructure and industrial parks, Binh Duong has strong potential to become a logistics hub of the region.

Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi and representatives of relevant agencies mull over a plan to expand the Song Than station in Di An city. (Photo:VNA)

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thu Hoa, President of the Vietnam Logistics Research Institute, with its existing infrastructure and industrial parks, Binh Duong has strong potential to become a logistics hub of the region.

Binh Duong is focusing on transport infrastructure, she said, adding that it is an important basis for the province to fulfill the goal.

Huynh Dinh Thai Linh, Director of World Trade Center (WTC) Binh Duong, said that the province had formed a chain of regional logistics services with many large-scale logistics centers, along with river ports, warehouses, and facilities serving goods imports and exports, showing the great potential of this industry in the locality.

According to Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh, with its strategic location as the southern gateway to Ho Chi Minh City, strengths in industrial development, and well-planned urban and transport infrastructure, and industrial zones and clusters, Binh Duong gathers all favorable conditions to develop and become a service, industrial support and science-technology center of the southeast and the southern region as a whole.

The logistics industry has full internal potential to become one of the important and spearhead economic sectors of the province, and a driving factor that promotes Binh Duong's socio-economic development in the future, the official added.

Binh Duong has formed a chain of regional logistics services with a system of 15 large-scale logistic centers, including three inland container depots (ICDs) and an international railway station serving import-export activities. It has also set up 10 river ports, 21 warehouses, 19 bonded warehouses, and two active CFS warehouses to serve production in industrial zones and clusters and perform the function of distributing goods to localities in the region.

During a working session with a Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh proposed the Government pour capital into turning Song Than International Intermodal station in Di An City into the largest freight hub in the South, connecting with provinces and cities in the southeastern region.

He held that the station holds significant importance in the socio-economic development of the southeastern region.

Once completed, Song Than station can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of goods per year in 2025-2030, making it the largest logistics hub in Vietnam's railway station system.

