Binh Dinh spends VND45 billion to mitigate flooding in Ghenh Rang urban area

In response to the proposal from the Department of Construction, the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province has allocated VND45 billion to mitigate flooding in the Ghenh Rang urban area of Quy Nhon City.

The People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province has announced that on May 15, Mr. Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, approved the construction investment project and selected the contractor to undertake the urgent disaster recovery and flood mitigation project for the Ghenh Rang urban area in Quy Nhon City. The total capital allocated for this project amounts to VND45 billion.

The project aims to invest in the construction and upgrading of the drainage system to mitigate the flooding situation in Zone 3 and Zone 4 of the Ghenh Rang urban area. It specifically involves building two large reinforced concrete box culverts along Che Lan Vien Street and Han Mac Tu Street in Ghenh Rang Ward. These culverts will serve as outlets for rainwater, allowing it to flow directly into the sea and effectively alleviate flooding in this urban area.

Furthermore, the project includes enhancing and renovating the urban canal network, along with investing in 18 wells at the culvert openings to help alleviate the flood burden.

Mr. Vo Huu Thien, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction of Binh Dinh Province, has confirmed that the flood mitigation plan for Ghenh Rang, which was approved by the Provincial People's Committee, is based on the proposal put forth by the department. Consequently, the implementation of the project has been entrusted to the People's Committee of Quy Nhon City following the approved decision.

In response to the journalist from SGGP Newspaper asking whether the project will completely solve the flooding issue in the Ghenh Rang urban area in the near future, Mr. Vo Huu Thien explained that the project's objective is to control floodwater and manage a specific amount of rainfall within certain limits. However, he noted that if there is a sudden and extreme increase in rainfall, the project may not be able to completely eradicate flooding in the Ghenh Rang urban area.

Mr. Vo Huu Thien, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction of Binh Dinh Province, further explained that during the 2022 rainy season, Quy Nhon City experienced rainfall ranging from 70 to 80mm. Given this significant amount of rainfall, ensuring effective flood mitigation in the Ghenh Rang urban area becomes a considerable challenge for the existing drainage system.

As reported by SGGP Newspaper, the Ghenh Rang urban area faced persistent flooding during the 2021 and 2022 flood seasons, resulting in substantial losses to the livelihood and properties of numerous households and small businesses.

The situation escalated during the heavy rainfall periods in October and November 2022, leading to severe flooding along the coastal roads of Ghenh Rang Ward and sweeping away many people. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.