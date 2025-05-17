Binh Dinh marks 70 years since Southerners gathered in the North

On Friday evening, a special art performance was held in Binh Dinh Province to commemorate 70 years of revolutionary Southerners’ gathering in the North.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony took place at Quy Nhon Port, which served as a key departure point during the 300-day gathering of southern military personnel, civilians, and students from Inter-zone V to the North following the Geneva Accords of 1954.

Among those attending the event were Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, along with central and local officials, historical witnesses, and thousands of residents.

Party and State leaders present gifts to families of notable participants in the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia noted that Binh Dinh had been entrusted by President Ho Chi Minh and the Party Central Committee to play a pivotal role in the gathering. During this period, from 1954 to 1955, over 10,700 cadres, soldiers, and civilians were safely transported to the North on ships departing from Quy Nhon Port. The last transport vessel left the port on 16 May 1955, marking the successful and safe conclusion of the gathering.

The Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission reflected on the significance of the unforgettable historical moment when the first ship carried people from the South to the North, providing the Party with a vital opportunity to train and develop future generations of leaders. He also praised the armed forces and the people of Inter-zone V for their absolute faith in the Party and the vision of a reunified Vietnam.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism presents the certificate recognizing Quy Nhon Port as a National Historic Site. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier the same day, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates visited the newly designated National Historic Site at Quy Nhon Port, the starting point of the 300-day campaign, in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh province. He presented gifts to families of notable participants in the gathering, now residing in Quy Nhon, as a gesture of respect for their contributions to Vietnam’s independence and reunification.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially presented the certificate recognizing Quy Nhon Port as a National Historic Site, honoring its significant role in Vietnam’s revolutionary journey.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh