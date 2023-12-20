Binh Chanh District required to focus on difficulties removal for enterprises

In 2024, Binh Chanh District should focus on digital economy development, planning, social order, building new-style rural areas.

The information was mentioned at the 15th conference of the tenure 2020 - 2025 organized by the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City on December 19.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the conference. (Photo: Van Minh)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stressed that in the new year of 2024, the district should focus on digital economy development, planning, social order, building new-style rural areas and so on.

Notably, the locality should pay attention to solutions to help enterprises overcome obstacles, remove difficulties and recover production and trading activities.

Overview of the conference (Photo: Van Minh)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai also required Binh Chanh District to assess the situation of Party members in works of Party building, and social-economic development in 2023.

In addition, Mr. Hai directed the district to concentrate on implementing Conclusion No.14 of the Politburo, Decree No. 73 of the Government on encouraging and safeguarding dynamic and creative officials for the collective benefit.

On the other hand, Binh Chanh District needs to build Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, creating a spreading wave and typical culture.

Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam speaks at the conference. (Photo: Van Minh)

In 2023, Binh Chanh District earned a revenue of VND2,130 billion (US$87 million), exceeding 102 percent over the plan.

The locality has 3,288 newly established enterprises and enterprise branches, gaining 156 percent of the plan.

Besides, the disbursement of public investment capital reached more than VND2,342 billion (US$95 million) by the end of November 2023, reaching 94.57 percent over the plan.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong