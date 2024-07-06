BIM applied in maintenance, upkeep of Metro Line 1

HCMC Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Portcoast Consultant Corporation to apply Building Information Modeling (BIM) in the maintenance and upkeep of metro line 1.

According to Chairman of the Board of Director and general director of HCMC Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited Le Minh Triet, BIM has been applied in the investment and construction management of Metro Line 1, but it has not yet been implemented in the maintenance, upkeep, and operation management of this line.

Therefore, the company has decided to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Portcoast Consultant Corporation to optimize the maintenance, upkeep, and operation management processes of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route).

Accordingly, the company will build a 3D model and use BIM-GIS platforms to imitate operations of stations, viaducts, tunnels, and the entire metro line as well as create emergency scenarios. This information will serve as input data for the company to plan rational maintenance and upkeep, aiming to optimize the operation of equipment and reduce maintenance costs.

General Director of Portcoast Consultant Corporation Pham Anh Tuan said that the most advanced technological equipment will be employed during the process of building BIM, such as unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and laser scanners to create a 3D model.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a collaborative way for multidisciplinary information storing, sharing, exchanging, and managing throughout the entire building project lifecycle including the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and demolition phase, using solutions like Civil 3D, Revit, and Naviswork.

