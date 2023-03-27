Bike-sharing scheme wholeheartedly welcomed in Da Nang City

The Transport Department of Da Nang City has just piloted a bike-sharing scheme in its downtown area. After one week, the program has received various positive comments from both local residents and tourists.



Not only international but also national tourists to Da Nang City have shown their excitement when renting a bicycle in the bike-sharing scheme for a leisure sightseeing trip on major routes of the city, be it day or night.

“I have visited Da Nang City for many times, but this is the first time I’ve experienced this activity. Riding a bike slowly to see the view of Han River is quite calming and relaxing. I think this meaningful program can help the city to attract even more tourists in the upcoming time”, said Mai Huong from Hanoi.

Le Hoang Anh, a tourist from Phu Yen Province shared that during the visit to Da Nang City, she and her husband usually rented two bicycles to ride leisurely along the beach to enjoy the atmosphere and dinner. The locator device installed on each bike helps to minimize stealing, and there is no need to return the bikes after use at the original station but at any authorized stations throughout the city.

Besides tourists, local residents are happy with the scheme as well since they can use these bicycles for their daily exercise or as a stress release means after a hard-working day.

At present, Da Nang City has 61 stations for this bike-sharing scheme, located at different major routes. Director of Da Nang City Transport Department Bui Hong Trung shared that after one year piloting the program, there will be a report to Da Nang City People’s Committee on the results and the ability to expand this useful program, which is considered effective in both attracting tourists and reduce environmental pollution for a greener and more sustainable development.

To rent a bike, people need to download the app TNGO on App Store or Google Play and install it on their smart device. They will then sign up for an account using their mobile phone number and choose a suitable payment method (MoMo, Zalo Pay, VTC Pay). After that, they can scan a QR code stuck on a bike of the scheme to unlock it for use. The rate is VND5,000 (US$0.21) per 30 minutes or VND50,000 ($2.1) per day.