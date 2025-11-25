Beloved relief supply trucks bring warmth, compassion to Central residents

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc last night visited and encouraged volunteers, seeing off relief trucks heading to the South Central provinces.

At the relief collection point, located at the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front headquarters, more than 200 volunteers were busy sorting, packing and loading supplies onto trucks.

These vehicles carried the care and solidarity of the Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to residents of the South Central provinces severely affected by floods and heavy rains.

At the site, witnessing the volunteers’ dedicated efforts, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his heartfelt gratitude to youth union members, volunteers, armed forces personnel and people who tirelessly worked day and night to help the city carry out this noble humanitarian mission.

After the city leadership’s signal, trucks filled with supplies departed through the night, delivering HCMC’s warmth and compassion toward Central Vietnam.

In recent days, Ho Chi Minh City’s Relief Campaign Committee has established 18 collection points with the participation of more than 1,200 volunteers.

Additionally, all 168 local Vietnam Fatherland Front offices in wards, communes and special zones simultaneously received donations to support flood-affected residents, aided by thousands of volunteer contributions.

>>>Below are some images at the seeing-off ceremony of relief trucks heading to the South Central provinces last night, November 24.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong