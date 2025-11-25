Ho Chi Minh City accelerates construction of waste-to-energy plants

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang yesterday led a delegation to inspect waste treatment activities at the Northwest Solid Waste Treatment Complex.

The delegation conducted field inspections and reviewed the construction progress of the waste-to-energy plants being developed by Vietstar Joint Stock Company and Tam Sinh Nghia Investment Development Joint Stock Company at the complex.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang conducted a field inspection at the waste-to-energy plant construction project of Vietstar Joint Stock Company.

Accordingly, the inspection delegation examined key components of Vietstar’s technology-conversion project, including the waste-sorting line and the waste-to-energy plant under construction. After that, the delegation inspected the construction site of Tam Sinh Nghia Company’s technology-conversion waste treatment project.

After the field visit, the City Party Chief and the working group held a meeting with the two companies regarding construction progress, the transition to waste-to-energy technology, along with the challenges during implementation processes.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City has shifted its approach to viewing waste as a resource, encouraging investment in this sector. After hearing progress updates, the City Party Chief acknowledged the companies’ efforts in adopting advanced waste treatment technologies and requested that all projects, especially the waste-to-energy plants and related technology-conversion initiatives, should be completed on schedule by the end of 2026.

In addition, the City Party Chief also stressed the need for strict management of ash generated during waste incineration, as it is hazardous waste requiring proper handling.

In response to the companies’ proposals, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned the HCMC People’s Committee to direct relevant departments to promptly review and resolve issues and noted the need to quickly adjust the zoning plan for the Northwest Solid Waste Treatment Complex and accelerate compensation and site clearance to ensure the timely construction of electrical infrastructure needed to power the waste treatment facilities.

Additionally, City Party Chief Tran Luu Quang instructed authorities to provide more support for waste collection and transportation, including prioritizing the development of new waste transfer stations and equipping with appropriate machinery to begin mechanizing the collection and compaction process.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City generates around 14,000 tons of solid waste daily, along with approximately 37 million tons stored over previous years.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee tasked the municipal People’s Committee to urgently develop a plan to handle the accumulated waste, heading to the goal of eliminating landfilling in the city.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong