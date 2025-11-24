Ho Chi Minh City dismisses rumors of severe flooding, tsunami in eastern area

The local authorities of communes and wards in Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern area affirm that there is no severe flooding or tsunami threat, dismissing rumors that sparked public anxiety and panic buying.

Weather radar imagery at 3:20 p.m. on November 23 indicates a 95 percent probability of no rainfall in Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern area over the next three to four hours. (Photo: SGGP)

Over the past two days, social media has circulated unverified claims that Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern area is on the brink of severe flooding and faces a high risk of a tsunami. The rumors triggered waves of residents rushing to buy life jackets and stockpile essential goods.

Regarding the release of floodwaters, the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Irrigation Works Management and Operation Center stated that the discharge from the Song Ray and Song Hoa reservoirs between November 16 and 26 was part of routine regulation and reservoir management. The operation followed established plans and procedures to ensure reservoir safety after prolonged rainfall. Authorities had issued early notices so that residents living along the rivers and downstream areas could prepare and adjust their daily activities and farming accordingly.

The agency also affirmed that the controlled release of floodwaters did not cause any severe flooding, contrary to circulating rumors.

In addition, according to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, no severe rainfall or tsunami threat is forecast for Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern area in the coming days.

Local authorities are urging residents not to believe unfounded rumors circulating on social media. People are asked not to spread unverified information, which may cause unnecessary panic within the community, and to avoid rushing to stockpile goods or purchase nonessential items.

Officials advise residents to follow official updates from competent agencies, particularly announcements from Ho Chi Minh City’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh