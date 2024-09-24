Behind facade: Dark side of independent labor unions in Vietnam

Many suspects lure workers to join illegal organizations in the border area between Neighborhood 37, Binh Chieu Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City and Neighborhood Nhi Dong 1, Di An Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Based on feedback from citizens and investigations into worker dormitories surrounding industrial zones and export processing zones in HCMC, Binh Duong Province, and Dong Nai Province, it is not hard to document numerous activities of individuals and groups masquerading as labor representatives with sinister intentions.

Located behind the main road leading to Song Than Industrial Park, Road No.6 borders Neighborhood 37 of Binh Chieu Ward in Thu Duc City (HCMC) and Nhi Dong 1 Neighborhood of Di An Ward (Di An City, Binh Duong Province). This area is considered a world of worker dormitories, with over 100 rows of dormitories housing hundreds of workers.

Tran Hai Huynh, Head of Neighborhood No.37, stated that since the Covid-19 pandemic, this border area has become quite complex. Many groups claiming to represent workers in independent unions or labor unions within Song Than Industrial Park have infiltrated worker dormitories and introduced themselves, saying, "If you have any difficulties, just tell us, and the union will find funding to aid you. For now, you are offered food and clothing, and we can even provide scholarships for your children."

These people then filmed and photographed some workers and before editing and posting the content online, making false statements and calling for joint efforts to help workers in need.

Recently, a female worker named V.A. (renting a room in the area and raising two small children) was filmed and photographed by an individual claiming to be from a "labor union of the industrial zone" and had the images posted online with a plea for help. As soon as the case is discovered, the local authorities went to the scene to verify and confirmed that the information was false.

Not far from Nhi Dong 1 Neighborhood is Binh Duong 3 Neighborhood in An Binh Ward of Di An City. There are also hundreds of worker dormitories for those working in the Binh Duong Industrial Park. Mr. Thang, the owner of a dormitory in a small alley, commented that the number of occupied rooms is now halved to only five as many workers have returned to their hometowns. Currently, some are staying to find other jobs.

A female worker living here shared that she has not worked for a few months now. At the beginning of the month, someone came to see her, introducing themselves as a union of some sort with an offer to help her find a stable job. But the only things they did were to get her to meet and mobilize other workers for them.

Another female worker added that: “I used to work at DAE KWANG Company. Now the company has closed. There was a group calling themselves a ‘workers' union’ that invited workers to participate in activities so that they could enjoy benefits later. They said that, but we didn't get anything.”

“Such unions are outside the company,” said Nguyen Van Hai, a worker at a 100-percent foreign-owned enterprise in VSIP 1 Industrial Park (Binh Duong Province), referring to the labor representative organization at his company.

He further explained that even though his company does have a trade union according to the law, this union is staffed by relatives of the owner, and it is completely dependent on the company. They do not stand up for the workers in many cases. Meanwhile, there is a union established by people outside the company that can defend the rights and seek justice for workers.

Through workers currently working in the company, they propagate and provide information to workers that if they have any grievances or are mistreated by the employer, have low wages, or are not taken care of, they can come here, and there will be an external union to directly answer questions, guide them on how to demand their rights, and support them when they are in difficulty.

When asked where the headquarters of this union is located, Hai said: “This union doesn't have a fixed location. Just go outside the company or to the dormitory area, and there will be someone from the union to meet you, listen to the workers' grievances. If you don't understand anything, you will be explained and guided in detail on how to fight and demand your rights.”

This is considered a method of operation used by labor representative organizations under the guise of trade unions to attract workers in enterprises in VSIP 1 Industrial Park and many other industrial parks in Binh Duong Province, Dong Nai Province, and HCMC.

The amended Labor Code, which took effect on January 1, 2021, allows for the establishment of labor representative organizations in enterprises in addition to trade unions, based on the compliance with international labor regulations and adherence to new free trade agreements that Vietnam has joined. Taking advantage of this regulation, hostile and reactionary forces have actively propagated, lured, and incited workers in enterprises to establish labor representative organizations to transform them into independent trade unions in Vietnam, gradually gathering forces, inciting protests, strikes, and demands for democracy and freedom.

