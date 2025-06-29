Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway construction commenced

The first phase of the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model was commenced on the morning of June 29.

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project with a total investment of VND17,718 billion (US$679 million).

Route map of the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway

As designed, in the first phase, the expressway will have a roadbed width of 17 meters, four lanes and emergency stops every four to five kilometers, including an emergency lane. The maximum speed limit will be 80 kilometers per hour.

In the completed phase, the roadbed will be expanded to 24.7 meters, with four lanes, two emergency lanes and a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway is a vital part in completing the entier the Dau Giay – Lien Khuong Expressway, forming a modern and continuous transportation backbone that connects the Southern Key Economic Region with Da Lat City.

The project will ease chronic congestion on National Highway 20; more importantly, it will not only shorten travel times but also maximize the effectiveness of other expressway segments already completed or under development such as Dau Giay – Tan Phu and Tan Phu – Bao Loc.

The expressway will boost regional growth and key economic sectors in Lam Dong Province and neighboring provinces. Additionally, it presents an opportunity to reorganize production zones, develop satellite urban areas and establish modern logistics centers linked to Lien Khuong International Airport.

The project also serves as a premise for Da Lat-Lam Dong tourism to develop, attracting high-end visitors and enabling high-tech agricultural products from Bao Loc, Di Linh and Duc Trong to connect directly with major domestic and international markets.

The delegates press the button to officially launch the construction of the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project.

The Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project is being developed by a consortium of investors, including T&T Transport Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Phuong Trang Group (FUTA Group) and Phuong Thanh Investment and Construction Joint Stock Company.

The expressway starts in Loc Phat Ward, Bao Loc City, connecting with the Tan Phu – Bao Loc Expressway, and ends at its junction with the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway in Hiep Thanh Commune, Duc Trong District.

Currently, the National Highway 20 is severely overloaded due to a sharp increase in traffic between Lam Dong and Southern provinces and cities.

The Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway will connect to the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway, which is currently under operation.

The Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project was approved by the Lam Dong Provincial People's Council under Resolution No. 151/NQ-HĐND dated December 9, 2022. The project was initially estimated to have a total investment of VND19,521 billion (US$748 million).

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong