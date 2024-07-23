National

Bao Loc City urgently evacuates residents in landslide-prone areas

The authorities of Dai Lao Commune, Lam Dong Province's Bao Loc City urgently evacuated five households with 13 people in landslide-prone areas.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Dai Lao commune, Bao Loc City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong Nguyen Vinh Thang on July 23 stated that the urgent evacuation aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents.

Currently, local authorities have regularly inspected the number of residents in relocated areas to prevent them from returning to their home until further notice.

Previously, the People's Committee of Dai Lao Commune had surveyed various landslide-prone areas, especially the above 10-meter-high cliffs.

Currently, eight households in Dai Lao Commune must be evacuated out to dangerous areas to ensure the safety of residents.

landslide.jpg
Funtional force stretches a rope across a house in landslide-prone areas according to an instruction of the People's Committee of Dai Lao Commune, Bao Loc city.

Similarly, authorities of Damb'ri Commune, Bao Loc City have also relocated three households with 11 people from areas with a high risk of landslide.

The Hydrological and Meteorological Station of Lam Dong Province warned of moderate and heavy rainfalls ranging from 60mm to above 120mm over the districts of Da Teh, Cat Tien, Da Huoai, Bao Lam, Di Linh and Bao Loc City, Lam Dong Province from July 22 to July 24.

During torrential rains, inundation could occur in urban low-lying areas and along riverbanks, along with landslides on slopes with soft ground.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

