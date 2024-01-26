Banking stocks see vibrant trading

As Tet (Lunar New Year) approaches, market participants continue to exercise caution, resulting in improved but still relatively low liquidity in the stock market.

Nevertheless, strong gains in the banking stock group contributed to a positive closing for the trading session at the end of the week.

On the last trading session of the week, January 26, the stock market saw a positive surge as supply become scarce. Major stock groups exhibited active trading. The resurgence of "king" stock group significantly contributed to the positive movement of the VN-Index. Specifically, HDB rose by 1.19 percent, ACB escalated by 1.94 percent, TCB strengthened by 1.14 percent, VCB rallied by 1.1 percent, BID climbed by 1.14 percent while VPB, MBB, CTG, VIB, MSB, TPB, and SHB all went up by nearly 1 percent.

The securities stock group saw a 2.09 percent rise for HCM and nearly 1 percent gains for SSI, VND, and BSI.

In the real estate and construction stock group, there was a divergence. Particularly, PDR grew by 2.89 percent, NLG enlarged by 2.86 percent, SZC soared by 5.48 percent, and TCH edged up by 1.18 percent; CEO, CII, BCM, DXG, VCG, DIG, HDC increased by nearly 1 percent. On the contrary, HBC collapsed by 2.11 percent; NTL, CTD, HQC, KDH, BCG, VRE, and VHM experienced a decrease of nearly 1 percent.

The manufacturing stock group demonstrated positive trading activities, with DRC hitting the daily limit, HSG enhancing by 1.95 percent, DGC emerging by 1.02 percent, PAN surging by 3.47 percent, VGC advancing by 2.18 percent, and ASM rising by 1.93 percent.

The VN-Index raised 5.3 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 1,175.67 points, with 253 winners, 193 losers, and 129 unchanged stocks.

On the smaller bourse in the North, the HNX-Index inched up 0.91 points, or 0.4 percent, to wrap at 229.43 points. Of the index, 101 stocks advanced, 57 retreated, and 78 stood still.

Market liquidity saw an improvement from the previous session but remained relatively low. The total trading value on the HOSE exchange reached nearly VND12.9 trillion, marking a VND1.5 trillion increase compared to the previous session. Foreign investors returned as net buyers on the HOSE exchange, with an amount close to VND235 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Da Nguyet