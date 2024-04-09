Ban on vehicle users with blood alcohol concentration suitable with big cities

The National Assembly Deputies Delegation of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday hosted a seminar to receive opinions on Road Law and Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety.

Traffic police are checking the blood alcohol concentration of vehicle users.

Amid the mixed opinions on regulations of prohibiting blood or breath alcohol concentration while driving, lawyer Truong Thi Hoa from Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association agreed with the regulations as they are in accordance with the current situation in Vietnam.

The recently-applied regulations showed effectiveness in reducing traffic accidents together with raising awareness of residents about traffic safety while driving.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Doan Van Quoi, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security said that the definition of “Road traffic congestion” is the situation of vehicles being congested, traveling at very slow speed or not able to move. This definition is not suitable with the characteristics of big cities like Ho Chi Minh City, the capital city of Hanoi and so on.

