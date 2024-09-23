National

Backyard inventor honored amongst outstanding scientists

This year, a backyard inventor from the Mekong Delta Province of Long An was honored in the fifth Scientist of Farmers program.

The decision to acknowledge 56 outstanding participants in the 5th edition of the "Scientist of Farmers" initiative in 2024 has been officially endorsed by Luong Quoc Doan, who serves as the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association. The event is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on October 3.

These are scientists, inventors and farmers with many important inventions and innovations in the agricultural sector.

According to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association, among the 56 outstanding faces honored this year is Professor Hoang Thi Thai Hoa, Head of the University of Agriculture and Forestry’s Faculty of Agronomy.

She has completed 35 research topics at home and abroad, including international cooperation projects and ministerial-level topics. Her notable scientific studies include integrated management of soil, water and crops on sandy soil in the South Central Coast; research on the production of organic fertilizers from agricultural by-products.

Most noticeably, farmer Vo Van Ut from Long An Province was also honored for his useful inventions for agricultural production, such as a corn seeder and a peanut thresher. His innovations have significantly reduced labor costs and increased production efficiency.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Uyen Phuong

