Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council inspects food safety in four communes

On August 12, a supervisory delegation from the Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Council, led by Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan, inspected state management of food safety in the communes of Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong, and Thanh An.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting to the delegation, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio Commune, Vo Thi Diem Phuong, said no food poisoning cases had been reported in the locality since the beginning of 2026. However, surprise inspections of 10 enterprises providing industrial catering services found that all of them had violated food safety and environmental regulations.

Representatives of the People’s Committees of Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong, and Thanh An communes said most food production and business establishments in their areas were small-scale and scattered throughout residential areas, with diverse types of businesses and management subjects. This posed significant challenges to state management of food safety.

Meanwhile, local food safety personnel remained limited, while the review, updating, statistical tracking, and management of food production and business establishments had not kept pace with developments on the ground.

The communes called on the city to soon complete a shared database of food production and business establishments across the city while strengthening professional training and capacity-building for personnel in charge of food safety.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio Commune, Vo Thi Diem Phuong speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the supervisory session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan commended the efforts made by the communes and relevant departments and agencies to ensure food safety for residents.

For Binh Khanh Commune, he requested the locality urgently complete the review and compile a comprehensive list of food production and business establishments and street food vendors across the 13 hamlets following the administrative merger. He also urged the commune to proactively balance its local budget to procure additional food safety rapid-test kits, thereby enhancing its on-site inspection capacity.

For An Thoi Dong Commune, which covers a large area and has 106 street food establishments, the locality was asked to adopt flexible inspection measures and step up surprise inspections outside administrative working hours in areas along major traffic routes. Owners of food establishments and people directly involved in food businesses must strictly comply with requirements on periodic health checkups and food safety training.

Delegates visit the scale model of the Can Gio Vinhomes Green Paradise project. (Photo: SGGP)

The island commune of Thanh An was urged to promptly complete the necessary legal procedures and accelerate the construction of a new public market under the medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, gradually relocating small-scale vendors to a centralized area to ensure hygienic conditions.

Can Gio Commune, in particular, must take the most resolute action in monitoring the remediation of violations by the 10 penalized industrial catering enterprises. It must prevent any recurrence of substandard wastewater discharge and violations of personal hygiene procedures, while making full use of the rapid-response capacity of the Food Safety Incident Response Team to ensure food safety for the upcoming Can Gio Nghinh Ong Festival, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan stressed.

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By Quang Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh