Bach Dang 2 Bridge connecting two provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai inaugurated

The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province hosted an inauguration ceremony for Bach Dang 2 Bridge on September 23 morning.

Bach Dang 2 Bridge connects two provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

The newly inaugurated bridge crosses the Dong Nai River to connect the Bach Dang Commune of Tan Uyen City, Binh Duong Province and Binh Loi Commune in Vinh Cuu District, Dong Nai Province.

The Bach Dang 2 Bridge project was invested by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Binh Duong Province with a total investment of nearly VND500 billion (US$20 million).

The project has a total length of 945.81 meters. Of which, the bridge section is 401.32 meters and the pathway is 544.49 meters. The bridge has a designed speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Leaders of Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces attend the inauguration ceremony of the Bach Dang 2 Bridge.

At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province Mai Hung Dung stressed that Bach Dang 2 Bridge would create inter-regional traffic connections between the two southeastern provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong together with provinces and cities in the region.

Besides, the bridge shall expand connections to key national traffic infrastructure hubs; create more important premises and motivation for the two provinces to continue to develop further in the upcoming time.

Attending the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc said that Bach Dang 2 Bridge would contribute to completing the connection on the traffic infrastructure system and develop freight transport. In addition, it will open up space for urban, commercial and service development for the two localities.

On the same day, the functional agencies of Binh Duong Province also hosted a ceremony to open traffic on an over 47.7-kilometer-long route of Bac Tan Uyen – Phu Giao – Bau Bang with its scale of six lanes.

Leaders of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee and People's Committee press the button to inaugurate the Bac Tan Uyen - Phu Giao - Bau Bang road project.

The project has a total investment of VND5,256 billion (US$214.5 million), comprising a total amount of VND1,531 billion (US$62.5 million) for site clearance.

The project including component projects was invested by the districts of Bac Tan Uyen, Phu Giao and Bau Bang.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong