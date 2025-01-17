Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province’s leaders extend Tet greetings to SGGP Newspaper

At the receiving ceremony, on behalf of the leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Do Huu Hien expressed Tet greetings to the editorial staff and journalists of SGGP Newspaper.
He expressed his gratitude to the newspaper for its collaboration with Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province over the past time. He hoped to continue the cooperation and receive further support from the press agency.
At the meeting, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Pham Van Truong, said that Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province has many unique characteristics, especially in tourism development. SGGP Newspaper hopes to continue media cooperation with the province in the coming time for mutual development, he added.