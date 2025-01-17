Ho Chi Minh City

Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province’s leaders extend Tet greetings to SGGP Newspaper

SGGPO

A delegation of leaders and officials of the southern coastal province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau visited and extended Tet greetings to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on January 17.

6hh07191-3890-738.jpg.jpg
The delegation of leaders and officials of the southern coastal province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau visits and extends Tet greetings to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on January 17. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, on behalf of the leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Do Huu Hien expressed Tet greetings to the editorial staff and journalists of SGGP Newspaper.

He expressed his gratitude to the newspaper for its collaboration with Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province over the past time. He hoped to continue the cooperation and receive further support from the press agency.

6hh07207-7562-7275.jpg.jpg
Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Do Huu Hien and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Pham Van Truong (R) (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Pham Van Truong, said that Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province has many unique characteristics, especially in tourism development. SGGP Newspaper hopes to continue media cooperation with the province in the coming time for mutual development, he added.

Related News
By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province SGGP Newspaper visit Tet greetings

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn