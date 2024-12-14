Nghe An’s Propaganda, Education Board visits SGGP Newspaper

Ho Chi Minh City

A delegation of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province paid a visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.

The delegation of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province offers a gift to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province, Pham Ngoc Canh, said that the delegation hoped to exchange experiences on the operation and development of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to improve the effectiveness of media orientation and information management in the province.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Nghe An Province, Pham Ngoc Canh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van said that the newspaper has maintained its position as the newspaper of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and performed well on political tasks and social security work. The newspaper’s staff has continuously improved and enhanced the quality of its content to meet the increasingly demanding needs of readers.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van also highly appreciated Nghe An Newspaper’s significant breakthroughs, particularly in digital technology.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the challenges and difficulties in the context of social network penetration and digital communications.

By Tuyet Dan—Translated by Kim Khanh

