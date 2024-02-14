Culture/art

Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival in Tay Ninh Province opens

SGGPO

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain Spring Festival 2024 themed “The Scent and Beauty of Tay Ninh” was opened at the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in Tay Ninh Province last night (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year).

Attending the opening ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang along with leaders of Tay Ninh Province, Hai Phong City, Binh Phuoc Province and delegations from the Republic of Korea and so on.

ddd09848-6711jpg-9709.jpg
Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Ngoc performs a ritual to take the drum out for opening the festival.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Ngoc beat the drum to open the festival with lion dance and drum performances.

A fireworks display shined on the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area's sky and an artistic fireworks show took place on stage.

This year's Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival with many unique cultural and artistic activities will last until the end of the first lunar new month.

There are some photos at the opening ceremony of the Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival.

ddd09814-7248jpg-3659.jpg
ddd09794-1754jpg-8501.jpg
ddd09588-6054jpg-2424.jpg
By Dai Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong

