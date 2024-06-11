Automatic baggage consignment service kicked off in Da Nang Airport

Starlux Airlines officially implemented the automatic baggage consignment service integrated with the self-bag drop system at Passenger Terminal 2 of the Da Nang International Airport on June 11.

Passengers can easily check their luggage at the self bag drop counters in Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Accordingly, the self bag drop counters at Da Nang International Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) will help passengers to perform the baggage consignment procedures quickly and conveniently.

Passengers could easily use a touchscreen interface to print baggage tags, then attach the tags to their luggage and place them on the conveyor belt.

The system will automatically transport the luggages to the security check counters and the aircrafts.

In addition, the passenger support team is arranged at self bag drop counters to assist passengers throughout the check-in process.

Head of Starlux Airlines' representative office in Da Nang City Elvis Chao informed that Da Nang International Airport is the first airport in Vietnam where Starlux Airlines has implemented the automatic baggage consignment service.

The service would help passengers shorten the check-in time by 15 to 20 minutes, contributing to reducing pressures during peak time and ensuring smooth flow of movement.

Previously, the Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 put into several automated devices into its operational processes comprising self-check-in kiosks, auto-gate and self-boarding gates.

The integration of the self-bag drop system would allow passengers to use comprehensive automatic service in check-in, baggage consignment, immigration and boarding.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong