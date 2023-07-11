Authority requests Google to clearly show image of national flag in Truong Sa

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has asked representatives of Google to clarify whether it deleted or blur the national flag of Vietnam in Truong Sa (Spratly) on its Google Maps and Google Earth apps.

Le Quang Tu Do, head of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) authority said on July 11.

Do said that Google confirmed that it did not blur or change the satellite images supplied by a third party, explaining that the issue is due to low image quality.

Google pledged to take necessary steps to replace them with images having better quality, he said, adding his authority requested Google to promptly fix the problem.

Earlier on July 10, Vietnamese Internet users reported that they found that the Vietnamese flag made from ceramic pieces on the roof of the hall of Truong Sa Lon island disappeared on Google Maps and Google Earth, and raised questions about whether Google deliberately deleted the image of the Vietnamese national flag at the location.