Authorities urged to intensify review, report causes of traffic incidents

The Ministry of Construction has requested provincial and municipal People’s Committees and relevant authorities to strengthen measures to ensure traffic safety.

Following a series of consecutive accidents and traffic incidents, the Ministry of Construction on May 11 issued an urgent directive requesting provincial and municipal People’s Committees along with relevant authorities to strengthen measures to ensure traffic safety.

According to the ministry, several recent traffic incidents have caused many losses of life and damage to property.

For example, a train collision resulted in an oil spill on April 25 in Ho Chi Minh City; a passenger bus overturned in Vinh Phuc Province on April 26; a Vietjet Air flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City skidded off the runway while landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on May 7; and a road subsidence incident in Tay Ninh Province on May 11.

A passenger bus overturns in Vinh Phuc Province on April 26.

The Ministry of Construction has requested local authorities to decisively carry out their local traffic safety plans, strengthen the management of road transport business operations, and deploy measures to ensure traffic safety in areas with a large number of tourists. Additionally, they are urged to proactively enhance safety on inland waterways during the 2025 rainy and flood season.

As for relevant authorities, the Ministry of Construction has instructed the Vietnam Road Administration to take the acts of inspecting and reviewing the shortcomings of the infrastructure system and road traffic organization, compiling and reporting to the ministry before May 31.

The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration is assigned to work closely with local authorities in handling the oil spill incident in Ho Chi Minh City, providing regular reports and proposing timely solutions.

They are also tasked with reviewing and reporting areas at risk of collisions, high-risk maritime and inland waterway incidents, and proposing both short-term and long-term solutions.

In particular, the Ministry of Construction has requested the Vietnam Civil Aviation Administration to urgently report the cause of the incident, organize a debriefing meeting, provide an analysis of the aircraft skidding off the runway at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, decisively carry out plans for aviation safety during the peak summer tourist season of 2025.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong