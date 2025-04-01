Authorities crack down on fire-unsafe rental housing

The Government mandates strict fire safety compliance for rental properties by March 30, 2025 with non-compliant units facing closure to prevent potential fire hazards and protect tenant lives.

District 8 Task Force under the HCMC Public Security Department is disseminating FPF skills to residents of an apartment complex (Photo: SGGP)



In the concluding days of March 2025, District 8 Task Force of the HCMC Department of Public Security worked to disseminate fire prevention and firefighting (FPF) proficiency and evaluate adherence to FPF safety protocols across numerous rental accommodations within the district.

The Task Force conducted inspections at a rental housing compound situated within a secluded alley off Phong Phu Street of Xom Cui Ward. This compound, constructed in 2009, comprises six rental units primarily catering to low-income laborers. The premises are characterized by substandard infrastructure, including a labyrinth of exposed electrical wiring, thereby presenting a significant risk of electrical faults.

The compound’s proprietor Huynh Ngan Nu attested to the installation of emergency directives, fire extinguishers, and emergency lighting, alongside the creation of two emergency exits. Following dissemination of Directive 19’s stipulations regarding enhanced FPF protocols and participation in relevant training, she is undertaking the procurement of additional FPF apparatus.

May’s Home, a 40-unit rental compound, rectified fire safety issues after inspections. Manager Tran Ky Gia Tam aims for enhanced safety, investing in advanced equipment. She conducts routine checks, enforces nighttime electrical shutdowns, and educates tenants on fire extinguisher usage. Gas stoves and simultaneous high-wattage appliance use are prohibited to mitigate fire risks. The compound, previously non-compliant, now prioritizes tenant safety through these measures and ongoing vigilance.

The provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, collectively housing over 203,000 rental accommodations, many of which are aging and non-compliant with FPF standards, face heightened fire and explosion risks.

Observational data indicates that numerous rental units in Thuan An and Di An Cities, Binh Duong Province, ranging from 12 to 18m², are situated within compounds containing dozens of contiguous units. Despite accommodating numerous tenants, ingress and egress are often restricted to single-file passage.

In Binh Hoa Ward of Thuan An City in Binh Duong Province, a rental compound with over ten units and 0.8-meter exits lacks essential fire safety equipment. Resident Le Xuan S. reports the absence of accessible fire extinguishers, adequate emergency lighting, and fire hydrants, along with a lack of secondary escape routes, raising serious safety concerns for residents.

In Dong Nai Province, over 20,000 rental compounds, comprising 150,000 units accommodating 450,000 workers, are concentrated in industrial zones within Bien Hoa City and Long Thanh, Nhon Trach, Trang Bom, and Vinh Cuu districts.

Nguyen Thi Han, a rental compound owner in Buu Long Ward of Bien Hoa City, reported the procurement of additional portable fire extinguishers and the enhancement of electrical infrastructure, including the installation of circuit breakers. However, observational data indicates the persistent absence of FPF regulatory signage and directives in numerous compounds.

District 8 Task Force is instructing apartment security guards on the use of fire hose nozzles in the parking basement area (Photo: SGGP)

Prior to the issuance of Directive 19, HCMC comprised over 53,000 rental accommodations, multi-unit dwellings, and partitioned rental units. Inspections revealed that over 14,000 establishments remained non-compliant with FPF regulations. All non-compliant establishments were issued directives for rectification, and proprietors were required to commit to remedial action plans.

Directive 19 mandates the operational cessation of non-compliant rental accommodations by the end of March 2025. Subsequent to this Directive, the number of rental accommodations in HCMC increased to over 57,000. The HCMC Public Security Department is conducting follow-up inspections, providing guidance, and enforcing rectification of FPF violations.

However, observational data indicates persistent FPF deficiencies across numerous localities, posing significant fire and explosion risks.

The financial and logistical challenges associated with FPF infrastructure upgrades necessitate a phased approach and regulatory guidance. Consequently, rigorous inspections, and where warranted, temporary operational suspensions, are imperative for non-compliant premises to mitigate potential fire and explosion incidents.

According to the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Division (HCMC Public Security Department), non-compliance not only endangers tenants but also poses a substantial risk to proprietors’ lives and assets. Post-March 30, administrative penalties will be levied against non-compliant premises, commensurate with the severity of the infraction.

Specifically, pursuant to Decree 144/2021/ND-CP, egregious violations posing significant fire and explosion risks may result in operational suspension. In cases of severe negligence resulting in significant damage, proprietors may face criminal prosecution.

Colonel Tran Van Hieu, Head of the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Division affirmed the division’s commitment to enforcing Directive 19 through rigorous inspections and guidance to ensure comprehensive rectification of FPF violations.

In Dong Nai Province, the Bien Hoa City People’s Committee has issued directives for enhanced scrutiny of construction permits and regulatory compliance for residential and mixed-use properties.

Similarly, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Binh Duong Provincial People’s Committee has mandated the routine review and simulation of fire and rescue protocols, and the enforcement of corrective actions for FPF deficiencies. Severe regulatory violations will result in temporary or permanent operational suspensions.

As of March 28, 11,362 out of 15,995 accommodation establishments in HCMC have achieved FPF compliance. The remaining 4,621 establishments exhibit violations, primarily related to inadequate emergency egresses (998 establishments) and insufficient fire containment measures between parking, high-risk, and residential areas (2,462 establishments)

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam