Authorities accelerating development of numerous expressways

A lot of expressway projects are experiencing accelerated timelines, with construction and development being fast-tracked.

Significant progress is being made on the construction of many expressways

The recently approved Road Network Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a long-term vision extending to 2050, outlines an accelerated investment timeline for seven expressways, shifting their development to before 2030 rather than the previously scheduled post-2030 timeline. Additionally, numerous expressways have been added, upgraded, and expanded as part of this initiative.

Specifically, seven expressway projects with accelerated investment timelines include Son La - Dien Bien, Bac Kan - Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang, Quy Nhon - Pleiku (Quy Nhon - Pleiku - Le Thanh section), Go Dau - Xa Mat, Hong Ngu - Tra Vinh (Dinh Ba - Cao Lanh border gate section), and An Huu - Tra Vinh, Ngoc Hoi - Gia Nghia (part of the North-South Expressway).

According to the Ministry of Transport, early investment in expressways addresses the socio-economic development needs of localities, creating opportunities for growth in key sectors such as industry, tourism, and agriculture.

Concurrently, planned expressway projects are designed to meet increasing transportation demands, mitigate monopolistic practices, enhance the efficiency of regional and inter-regional connections, and contribute to national defense and security.

Among the projects slated for accelerated investment before 2030 are several located in geographically challenging areas with limited existing transportation infrastructure, specifically in the mountainous and midland regions of the North, including the Son La - Dien Bien, Bac Kan - Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang expressways.

In the Southern region, early investment in the Go Dau - Xa Mat and Ngoc Hoi - Gia Nghia expressways is expected to boost socio-economic development and strengthen national defense and security. These projects will benefit the entire country, the Southern key economic region, and the localities they traverse.

Many expressways are upgraded

In the revised Road Network Planning for the period 2021-2030, which is aligned with a vision extending to 2050, the Government has incorporated two new expressways including Ca Mau - Dat Mui and Quang Ngai - Kon Tum, along with a planned investment strategy to be implemented prior to 2030.

The Ca Mau - Dat Mui expressway, with a length of 90km, and the Quang Ngai - Kon Tum expressway, spanning 136km, will both be four-lane highways.

Concurrently, the Prime Minister approved adjustments to the scale of four infrastructure projects: the North-South Expressway East, the Phap Van - Phu Thu section, the Ben Luc - Trung Luong section, the Can Tho - Ca Mau section, and the Noi Bai - Bac Ninh - Ha Long expressway.

The Phap Van - Phu Thu section, measuring a total of 50 kilometers, is being modified to accommodate 10 to 12 lanes. The Ben Luc - Trung Luong section will see the Ben Luc - Ring Road 4 segment expanded from 6 lanes to 12 lanes, while the Ring Road 4 - Trung Luong segment will increase from 6 lanes to 10 lanes. Additionally, the Can Tho - Ca Mau section, which spans 124 kilometers, will be upgraded from 4 lanes to 6 lanes. Furthermore, the Noi Bai - Bac Ninh - Ha Long expressway, extending 146 kilometers, will also be expanded from 4 lanes to 6 lanes.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Anh Quan