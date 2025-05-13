Australia to allocate AUD2 million to innovative solutions

The Australian Government today announced the 'Fifth Grant of the Innovation Partnership Fund' under the Aus4Innovation program, to support technology initiatives that help Vietnam’s agricultural sector respond more effectively to climate change.

This year's funding round, themed 'High-tech Innovation for Climate Change Response in Agriculture Towards Inclusive Development' has a total budget of AUD2 million. It aims to support practical technological solutions that can generate positive and enduring effects for rural communities in Vietnam, which are increasingly impacted by extreme weather events resulting from climate change and the depletion of natural resources.

Through a rigorous and transparent selection process, each chosen initiative will receive funding ranging from AUD300,000 to AUD700,000. This presents a valuable opportunity for research institutions, enterprises and innovative ventures from Vietnam and Australia to collaborate in developing groundbreaking concepts that demonstrate potential for expansion and practical implementation.

To date, the Innovation Partnership Fund has supported 15 projects, 12 of which have been successfully completed, delivering practical outcomes—from sustainable farming models to advanced technological solutions—that help farmers adapt to changing climate conditions.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird stated that the Australian Government believes that innovation is key to enabling Vietnam’s agricultural sector to grow and build resilience against climate challenges. The Aus4Innovation grants reflect Australia’s long-term commitment to sustainable and inclusive development in Vietnam.

From the Vietnamese side, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy noted that the Aus4Innovation funding rounds have inspired Vietnamese researchers and enterprises to pursue ambitious ideas. These efforts are transforming knowledge and technology into impactful solutions, enhancing the resilience of Vietnamese agriculture in the face of climate change.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Uyen Phuong