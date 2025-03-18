Attractive tours dedicated for upcoming national holidays in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism yesterday announced a variety of exciting tour packages for both domestic and international tourists during the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays.

A tour guide (yellow T-shirt) provides information to visitors while exploring the Reunification Palace.

Among them are some of award- winning tours from the tour design contest commemorating the 50th anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

In the final results, the first prize in Category A for travel agencies was awarded to the tour program "From 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive to the Glorious Spring Victory" by Penguin Travel Services Joint Stock Company.

Regarding Category B for individuals and collectives, the first prize belonged to the tour program "Saigon Commandos – Legendary Bunkers" by the Penguins team.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong