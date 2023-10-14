AstraZeneca transfers production technology to Vietnam

The Ministry of Science and Technology has just issued a certificate for British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's production technology and packaging process transfer to Medochemie Company in Vietnam.

Accordingly, AstraZeneca will send its experts, technology lines, machinery and equipment, technical documents and production and testing processes to Medochemie Company so that drugs produced based on AstraZeneca's transfer of technology in Vietnam have the same standards and quality with AstraZeneca's strict global standards.

President and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam Nitin Kapoor said that AstraZeneca is committed to supporting Vietnam in improving medical capacity and developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry; thereby, aiming to help patients to easily access high-quality domestically produced drugs.

Previously, in the ceremony announcing an investment of VND 2,000 billion (US$90 million) by AstraZeneca Group to help Vietnam improve domestic pharmaceutical production capacity, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated AstraZeneca’s long-term investment in Vietnam and affirming that Vietnam will create the best conditions for AstraZeneca to operate in the Southeast Asian country. It is expected that three important generic brand name drug products of AstraZeneca will be produced in Vietnam from technology transfer between 2022 and 2030.