Association helps victims' relatives, injured people due to remaining bombs

Relatives of dead people and injured Vietnamese people due to the remaining bombs and mines received financial assistance from the Vietnam Association for Mine Remediation Support and a charity group.

According to the Vietnam Association for Mine Remediation Support’s figure, some 40,000 people died and 50,000 have been injured due to trampling and digging into remaining bombs and mines.

Moreover, approximately 10,511 communes across the country are suffering from the consequences of landmine pollution after the war.

Recently, the Vietnam Association for Mine Remediation Support has coordinated with the Hoa Binh Flower Fund and the charity group Chia se - Sharing donated breeding cows each worth VND17 million (US$702) to 475 families of landmine victims as well as gave VND6 million to 6,000 landmine victims each. Plus, more than 200 poor ethnic students in border areas were given bicycles and scholarships each worth VND5 million.

Furthermore, VND50 million was donated to the fund to help children continue pursuing their education and raise adopted children of officers and soldiers of Le Thanh Border Guard Station in Duc Co District.

The association coordinated with the People's Committee of Gia Lai Province’s Chu Prong District to communicate to raise local inhabitants’ awareness when seeing or encountering bombs in the area where they live.

The social charity team of the HCMC Medicine University also gifted and delivered free medications to 450 residents in Chu Prong District.