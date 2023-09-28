ASIAD 2023: Vietnam secures four bronze medals on September 27

Wushu and taekwondo athletes on September 27 secured four bronze medals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.

Taekwondo fighter Bac Thi Khiem won a bronze in the women’s 67kg category. Meanwhile, wushu artists Duong Thuy Vi, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, and Hua Van Doan brought home the three other medals.

As of 9.30 pm September 27, China continued to top the medal tally with 76 golds, 43 silvers, and 21 bronzes, followed by the Republic of Korea with 19 golds, 18 silvers, and 33 bronzes; Japan with 15 golds, 27 silvers, and 24 bronzes.

Vietnam ranked 11th with one silver and nine bronze medals.

Vietnam athletes aim to achieve 2-5 gold medals at ASIAD 19 which is close to its achievement at the ASIAD 18 in Indonesia in 2018, which is the most successful Asian Games of Vietnamese sports to date with five golds in women's rowing, athletics, women’s long jump, men's pencak silat, and women’s 400m hurdles.